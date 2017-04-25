Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Shania Twain Fangirls Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'

Apr 25, 2017
Shania Twain In Concert - Uniondale, New York

Shania Twain In Concert - Uniondale, New York(Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Shania Twain is in the house as the season 12 of "The Voice" as the top 12 sang live to be able to go to the next round. She is the guest musical advisor to the contestants this week and it was learned that she had not met Blake Shelton.

The country music singer was asked how her meeting with Blake Shelton went over at "The Voice." Shania Twain stated that she found Gwen Stefani's partner "kind" and "caring." According to CBS 8, she called Shelton a gentleman.

The outlet adds that Shania Twain was excited when she learned that Blake Shelton was a big fan hers because he knew each one of her songs. The love was mutual for Gwen Stefani as well as she fangirled over the country music singer.

Gwen Stefani who was on the same interview said that her favorite Shania Twain song is the classic "Still the One." She adds that she went on a nostalgic journey by listening to Twain's old albums. The "No Doubt" singer also opened up about Twain's upcoming album where the country singer will debut her first single in years at the Stagecoach Festival this weekend.

Shania Twain was all praises about the contestants including the judges Adam Levine and Alicia Keys on "The Voice." She expressed that she wants to come back to the show and may be become one of the permanent coaches.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton recently said that he somehow gets why people are interested with his relationship with Gwen Stefani. E! News reports that the country singer admits that he is baffled by the headlines about their love lives.

Blake Shelton defended the fans saying that he understands why people are invested. He joked that he also has a hard time coming up with an explanation over why Gwen Stefani chose him.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal

