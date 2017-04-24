Sophia Smith Congratulates Ex-Bf Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole for Newborn Son

Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole recently welcomed a baby boy. Sophia Smith who dated the One Direction crooner for two years recently revealed that she reached out to her ex to congratulate him on his newborn son.

Not too long ago, Sophia Smith made some harsh comments about the relationship between Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole. She said in previous reports that she finds their romance a bit off because of their age gap.

The Sun reports that Sophia Smith and Liam Payne dated for two years before breaking up in late 2015. It was believed that the two split because of his busy schedule from touring with his band. The One Direction pop star then dated Chery Cole in early 2016.

Advertisement

Sophia Smith was at the Coachella Festival when she spoke about how she reached out to her ex. She had messaged Liam Payne to congratulate him on his baby with Cheryl Cole. Smith adds that they are "good" and says that she is happy for him.

The birth of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's baby was announced last month. Metro reports that the British heartthrob posted a photo of him cradling his soon and wrote a caption about how he is ecstatic about being blessed with his son and his partner.

The One Direction singer also revealed that the birth of his son is one of his favorite memories. It was also revealed that Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have not named their son during that time. The couple have yet to formally announce their son's name.

Following the birth of his son, Liam Payne is currently in the US to continue working on his solo career. There have been unconfirmed rumors that his solo music might be inspired by rap and hip hop. He is working under well-known rappers, Migos for his post-One Direction solo album.