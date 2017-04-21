Joss Whedon Wants to Cast Unknown Actress For 'Batgirl' Movie

Joss Whedon recently announced that he will be directing and writing a "Batgirl" movie based on the DC comics for Warner Bros. The famed "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" producer is thinking of casting an unknown actress for the upcoming movie.

In an interview, Joss Whedon revealed that he is thinking of not casting known movie stars for "Batgirl" who is also known as Barbara Gordon. IGN reports that the director has begun creating the character.

Joss Whedon adds that his criteria for the future "Batgirl" is simple. He adds that he might cast an unknown actress who will be willing to take the challenges that comes with the role.

Ever since Joss Whedon's announcements, there is not a lot of information on the upcoming "Batgirl" movie. In fact, the film has no release date yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new "Batgirl" movie may be based on the "New 52" version comics as the origin story of Barbara Gordon written by Gail Simone. The comics was released in 2011 and the character will be the daughter of Commissioner Gordon.

In the DC comics, "Batgirl" may have her experience a near death experience after being wounded and paralyzed by the Joker as seen in "The Killing Joke." Barbara Gordon makes a full recover after she underwent surgery but she is still haunted by the trauma.

Prior to recovering from her spinal injury, Barbara Gordon was confined to a wheelchair and temporarily retired as "Batgirl." However, she continues to fight by being the superhacker named as Oracle.

There have been calls about a cameo for Alicia Silverstone who once played "Batgirl" in the 1997 "Batman and Robin." Joss Whedon reveals that he hasn't thought about it but may or may not go with the idea maybe when he finishes the script for the movie.