Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Joss Whedon Wants to Cast Unknown Actress For 'Batgirl' Movie

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 08:42 AM EDT
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - Arrivals(Photo : Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Joss Whedon recently announced that he will be directing and writing a "Batgirl" movie based on the DC comics for Warner Bros. The famed "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" producer is thinking of casting an unknown actress for the upcoming movie.

In an interview, Joss Whedon revealed that he is thinking of not casting known movie stars for "Batgirl" who is also known as Barbara Gordon. IGN reports that the director has begun creating the character.

Joss Whedon adds that his criteria for the future "Batgirl" is simple. He adds that he might cast an unknown actress who will be willing to take the challenges that comes with the role.

Ever since Joss Whedon's announcements, there is not a lot of information on the upcoming "Batgirl" movie. In fact, the film has no release date yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new "Batgirl" movie may be based on the "New 52" version comics as the origin story of Barbara Gordon written by Gail Simone. The comics was released in 2011 and the character will be the daughter of Commissioner Gordon.

In the DC comics, "Batgirl" may have her experience a near death experience after being wounded and paralyzed by the Joker as seen in "The Killing Joke." Barbara Gordon makes a full recover after she underwent surgery but she is still haunted by the trauma.

Prior to recovering from her spinal injury, Barbara Gordon was confined to a wheelchair and temporarily retired as "Batgirl." However, she continues to fight by being the superhacker named as Oracle.

There have been calls about a cameo for Alicia Silverstone who once played "Batgirl" in the 1997 "Batman and Robin." Joss Whedon reveals that he hasn't thought about it but may or may not go with the idea maybe when he finishes the script for the movie.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Replaces Wunderlist List App with To-Do - What You Need to Know

‘Code Vein’ is Bandai Namco’s Newest Dystopian RPG; Watch Official Trailer Here

'Minecraft' Nintendo Switch Edition Will Feature Bigger Worlds, 60 FPS Gameplay

Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series in Development; What We Know So Far

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion

TagsBatgirl, Joss Whedon, DC, DC Comics, Barbara Gordon

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Platinum 24K Gold

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Bella Thorne lifestyle Bella Thorne rumors

Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2

With Kevin Durant not playing for Game 2, it's up to the other Warriors players to step up in his absence, especially Klay Thompson. Thompson had a bad Game 1 performance and will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 with Durant sidelined.
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics