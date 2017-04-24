'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Blown Away by Refugee Crisis in New Movie 'The Flood'

Lena Headey who is more popularly known for her portrayal as Cersei Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones" have expressed her thoughts on the current refugee crisis. The actress is currently working for her upcoming movie, "The Flood" which is based on the crisis.

In "The Flood," Lena Headey will play an immigration officer who is tasked to screen immigrants and refugees. While discussing the film, the "Game of Throne" actress expressed that refugees don't have to be treated poorly considering what they had to go through to go to another country.

Lena Headey adds that there should be more compassion for refugees, The Guardian reports. She understands through her role in "The Flood" that there are protocols to be followed out of security but asylum seekers should not be feared and should be treated like humans that they are.

It was also revealed that Lena Headey involved herself in the making of "The Flood" when Lena Headey noticed that news is shifting away from the refugee crisis. The outlet adds that the movie is based off on the story of 35 Afghanistan refugees who were poorly transported to Essex in 2014 in a shipping container. The ordeal and the conditions were so horrible that some of the refugees died inside it.

Lena Headey believes that doing a film like "The Flood" will help people change their minds. Vulture reports Headey and other "Game of Thrones" stars who have visited refugee camps have perspective that massive problems will arise if people won't help refugees get a job and housing.

The British actress revealed that when the discontent among refugees grow, the ones that will have to suffer eventually are those that did not help in the first place. Lena Headey also acknowledged that speaking about a public issue will result in a backlash. However, the actress heeds it no mind and will continue to make a difference in helping spread the awareness of refugee crisis even if she's not paid for it.