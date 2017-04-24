Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017 | Updated at 8:24 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Blown Away by Refugee Crisis in New Movie 'The Flood'

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 08:30 AM EDT
Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Arrivals

Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Arrivals(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Lena Headey who is more popularly known for her portrayal as Cersei Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones" have expressed her thoughts on the current refugee crisis. The actress is currently working for her upcoming movie, "The Flood" which is based on the crisis.

In "The Flood," Lena Headey will play an immigration officer who is tasked to screen immigrants and refugees. While discussing the film, the "Game of Throne" actress expressed that refugees don't have to be treated poorly considering what they had to go through to go to another country.

Lena Headey adds that there should be more compassion for refugees, The Guardian reports. She understands through her role in "The Flood" that there are protocols to be followed out of security but asylum seekers should not be feared and should be treated like humans that they are.

It was also revealed that Lena Headey involved herself in the making of "The Flood" when Lena Headey noticed that news is shifting away from the refugee crisis. The outlet adds that the movie is based off on the story of 35 Afghanistan refugees who were poorly transported to Essex in 2014 in a shipping container. The ordeal and the conditions were so horrible that some of the refugees died inside it.

Lena Headey believes that doing a film like "The Flood" will help people change their minds. Vulture reports Headey and other "Game of Thrones" stars who have visited refugee camps have perspective that massive problems will arise if people won't help refugees get a job and housing.

The British actress revealed that when the discontent among refugees grow, the ones that will have to suffer eventually are those that did not help in the first place. Lena Headey also acknowledged that speaking about a public issue will result in a backlash. However, the actress heeds it no mind and will continue to make a difference in helping spread the awareness of refugee crisis even if she's not paid for it.

SEE ALSO

Sophia Smith Congratulates Ex-Bf Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole for Newborn Son

Konami Releases 'Super Bomberman R' Update for Nintendo Switch; 'Castlevania,' 'Silent Hill' DLC Characters Included!

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

TagsLena Headey, Refugee Crisis, Game of Thrones, The Flood

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

The 100 news The 100 update

Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

Kerr has been reportedly ill for all the current series and recently, his "illness" becomes unbearable and he was in excruciating pain and could barely walk. Even Warriors' players didn't know what is happening to their coach. "Our coach is going a through a lot through physically," Stephen Curry stated.
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics