'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

Zenimax Online Studios has revealed a preview of their latest MMORPG game, "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind." It takes place in Vvardenfell, a place which was first seen in "Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind."

"Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is a recount of the events 700 years before "Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind." The fictional island of Vvardenfell was teased in the third installment but the upcoming expansion has been recreated for players to explore its mysteries.

Polygon reports that "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is a new expansion which which ZeniMax Online Studios promises 30 hours more of new content. The game will be out on June 6 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Mac.

"Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is an expansion of "Elder Scrolls Online which was released in 2014. Players of the game can directly the Morrowind expansion. The new update will cost $40 while the Standard Edition will cost $60 including the original game.

ZeniMax Online Studios previously said in a release that "Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind" will have players interact in certain places of Vvardenfell including Vivec City which is still being built in the expansion during its time period.

"Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" will feature a new player class called The Warden. These are fighters that have War Bear companions. There will also be a player-versus=player mode in the Battlegrounds where 3v3 fights can happen among teams of four.

The closed beta for "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" had players being introduced to Argonians named Eoki and Sun-in-Shadow. PC Gamer reports that both NPCs have been turned into slaves and the initial quest is to help both of them be free from their literal shackles by rising in the Telvanni ranks to become free.

While ZeniMax Online Studios have released a trailer for "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," a 30-minute gameplay footage has been released online. Watch the video below to see a preview of the game before it is released on June 6.