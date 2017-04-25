Veronica's Dad in Netflix’s 'Riverdale' Season 2 is Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos is officially joining "Riverdale" season 2 as Veronica Lodge's (played by Camila Mendes) dad, Hiram. The show is one of the most highly received live-action adaptation of the popular "Archie" comics on Netflix. The season 2 of the show is highly anticipated even though the finale won't be shown until next month.

Veronica's dad has not been official seen in "Riverdale" but has been mentioned multiple times. E! News reports that Hiram Lodge is portrayed as a criminal in the Netflix show and has been in jail for embezzlement throughout season 1.

Hiram is a major influential figure in "Riverdale." He continues to run his illegal dealings while in jail via his wife, Hermione (played by Marisol Nichols) who dealt with the Southside Serpents on his behalf. He also found out that his wife has been seeing Archie Andrew's (played by KJ Apa) father, Fred (played by Luke Perry.)

According to Screen Rant, with Hiram coming back after being released early, "Riverdale" season 2 is expected to compound the mounting drama of the show. Many of the characters consider Veronica's father to be involved in the murder Jason Blossom (played by Trevor Stines) because of his questionable relationship with the family.

With how things are currently going in the show, "Riverdale" season 2 will look into the reunion of Hiram and his family. Veronica is known for not liking him because of what he did to Ethel Muggs (played by Shannon Purser).

It is not yet known when "Riverdale" season 2 will air. However, Mark Consuelos who stars in "Pitch" on Fox may not join the second season if the show he is currently in gets a season 2. The next episode of "Riverdale" will be on April 27, Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Do you think Mark Consuelos will be able to star as Hiram Lodge in "Riverdale" season 2? Tell us who your likely candidates for the role in the comment section below.