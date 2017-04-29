Studio Wildcard Announces Volcano in "Ark: Survival Evolved" Will Blow in May 3

The area near the volcano in "Ark: Survival Evolved" will soon no longer be blue skies and greens. A new update for the game called V257 is scheduled to be released on May 3 and with that comes the timely eruption of the once dormant volcano.

"Ark: Survival Evolved" players will have to scoot somewhere else in the planet when the volcano blows. Kotaku reports that when the patch releases, all the dinosaurs and any construction will be destroyed by the lava.

Studio Wildcard encourages nearby tribes to move to safety. That is why the developers will be marking areas where it is safe to move. This means that the volcano will not realistically have lava all over the island. It will only be contained near the summit because of game technicalities.

After the volcano eruption, players may want to get back. "Ark: Survival Evolved" players can still continue to farm metal in the area. However, what's more exciting is that Studio Wildcard says that the volcano will be an entrance to a new cave.

In other news, a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One patch of "Ark: Survival Evolved" has been released. PlayStation Lifestyle reports that the new update comes with 3.4GB of added content.

The new patch also added the Eggcellent Adventure 2 Easter event which may end until the end of the week. Furthermore, it also came with a redesign of the "Ark: Survival Evolved" UI and tweaks for the game. Game inputs such as rapidly chowing down on items have been made faster using the R2 button. The same button can be used to create items from engrams while R1 can be used to browse the inventory.

Crash issues involving caves in "Ark: Survival Evolved" were also given fixes in the new update. Furthermore, player log off disconnections have been minimized from the server side of the game.