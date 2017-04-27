Ubisoft Disables Game DVR, Streaming of 'For Honor' on Xbox One; Game's Top Player is a Rage Quitter

The March update for "For Honor" is causing some stability issues of the game on Xbox One. Ubisoft Montreal revealed that they are unsure why the new update is causing the issues but the Game DVR and streaming capabilities have been temporarily disabled until it is fixed.

Eric Pope posted about the announcement on Reddit. He says that the "For Honor" stability issues have begun since the March update. It contains Beam support and upgrades for the Game DVR, OS speed boost and Guide enhancement.

Ubisoft is currently trying to find the cause of the issues which is only exclusive to the Xbox One. "For Honor" players who have the game on the PlayStation 4 and PC will be able to continue playing and recording their game play without a hitch.

There is no word yet as to when the "For Honor" stability issues will be fixed but the Reddit thread will be updated by Eric Pope then. Xbox One players who would like to continue streaming or recording their game play will have to rely on third party programs.

"For Honor" was released last February. The game has had many updates since then including a ban system for cheating players, in-game currency adjustments and upgraded the micros transaction features.

However, it looks like the ban system needs more improvement as it had not caught on to cheaters who have ranked high in the game. According to Kotaku, the highest ranked "For Honor" player, CosmicSwordsman reached the top because of rampant rage quitting.

His stats say that he plays the Orochi class with more than 5,000 kills but only 4 deaths. The outlet says that CosmicSwordsman apparently quits ongoing "For Honor" battles the minute he realizes he might lose. In fact, there is a sub-Reddit forum detailing the accounts of the cheating player. The top player is currently banned from the thread and says that he got to the top rank because of his good play.