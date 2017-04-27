Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'

Most romances usually start after a date or two but not Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan. The dancer, who recently appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" spoke about how they started first dating and it involved many shots of tequila, sombrero and a pair of Uggs.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan first met in the set of "Step Up." There was an attraction between the two but the actor was hesitant at first becaus he was not going for a serious relationship. Jenna, at that time, told him to think about it because she is not looking for something casual.

Jenna Dewan adds that after three days since their talk, Channing Tatum and the rest of the "Step Up" dancers had a wild tequila party. E News notes that the "Magic Mike" actor drunkenly went up to her room in the hotel they were staying and knocked on the door.

Advertisement

To her surprise after answering the door, Jenna Dewan saw Channing Tatum almost naked, drunk, wearing a sombrero and a pair of Uggs. The actress told host Ellen Degeneres it was how they first got together because the "22 Jump Street" confessed that he wants to be in a relationship with her.

They had to film "Step Up" the following morning so the crew were scrambling to find Channing Tatum. Huffington Post reports that it was Jenna Dewan who informed them where the actor was. The two then announced that they have become a couple the night before.

Since then, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan married in 2009. They welcomed a daughter in 2013 and named her Everly. The couple said in previous interviews that they plan to have more children in the future.

Do you think Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's marriage will stand the test of time? Tell us other crazy celebrity love stories in the comment section below.