Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Frozen Ever After In The Norway Pavilion At Epcot

Disney has announced its 2019 animation film rosters. The company took to Twitter to formally announce that "Frozen 2" will be released on November 27, 2019 and the remake of "The Lion King" will be on July 19, 2019.

After years of rumored release dates in the headlines, "Frozen 2" is finally coming back to movie screens in 2019. IGN reports that the November 27 release date of the sequel is the same date for the original film which was initially released in 2013.

"Frozen" was considered to be a massive box office hit that it garnered more than $1 billion in ticket sales around the world. It is also considered the top-selling animated film from Disney so the "Frozen 2" sequel is hotly anticipated because of this.

"Frozen 2" will have the original cast from the first movie. Idina Menzel will reprise her role as Queen Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna and Josh God will once again voice the loveable snowman, Olaf. It is not known of all the cast will be in the sequel.

"The Lion King" movie was first released in 1994 and is considered to be a Disney animated classic. The upcoming movie will be a live-action version that will star Donald Glover as Simba. Mashable reports that Donald Glover will be joined by James Earl Jones as the voice of Mufasa.

"The Lion King" remake will be directed by Jon Favreau who also directed another Disney "The Jungle Book" remake. The movie will make use of CG animation to render the characters of the movie much like in the recently released "The Jungle Book" movie.

Disney has been on a remake streak of their classics with their latest success from the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" hitting more than $1 billion in sales worldwide. Apart from "Frozen 2" and "The Lion King," the company is planning to do more remakes including "Dumbo," "Mulan" and "Wreck-It Ralph 2."

