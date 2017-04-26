Retailers Selling Nintendo Switch Again in Time for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' This Week

The Nintendo Switch was first released last earlier last month but since then, the hybrid console has been sold out. It has been announced that they will be selling the hard-to-find gaming system in time for the release of the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" this week.

A spokesperson for Toys 'R Us announced that the retailer will be selling the Nintendo Switch on Friday, April 28. The announcement comes in tandem with the release day of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" in the US.

Game Spot reports that Toys 'R Us will only have limited stocks for the Nintendo Switch. The retailer recommends customers who wants to get their hands on the hybrid console to line up early before its outlets across the US opens up at 10 AM.

Advertisement

The "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game has been a big hit among gamers. Game reviewers have given the racing game a high score. Previous reviews say that the game plays differently on the Nintendo Switch because the Battle Mode has exciting features than the Grand Prix Mode.

Apart from Toys 'R Us, other retailers like Target and Best Buy will have limited Nintendo Switch stocks by Friday. It is not known how many units will be available but customers who want to have the console and get their hands on "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8" will have their chance to get the items at any of the outlets.

According to Mic, those who want to buy the Nintendo Switch and a copy of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" will find that Target has a customer bonus for the game. Best Buy gamer club members can avail for 20% off their bill for customers who buy from them.

There is currently no existing Nintendo Switch and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game bundle in the US. Those outside of the US may have better luck. In Russia, they have this bundle option available but this is only exclusive to the country.