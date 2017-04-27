No Vikings in 'God of War 4,' Director Cory Barlog Confirms; Watch Trailer Here

Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog confirms that the upcoming "God of War 4" will have no Vikings in it because it will take place before that era. The company aims for the franchise to return to its roots by going back to the origin story of Kratos. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4.

"God of War 4" will no longer take place in ancient Greece. A teaser trailer for the game reveals the appearance of Loki and Fenrir. Game Zone reports that the upcoming game may take place during the time of the Norse mythology.

Game director Cory Barlog has confirmed the info by replying to a fan's question about "God of War 4" on Twitter. PlayStation Lifestyle notes that he also answered that the game is taking long because the game will be bigger and more complicated than the ones they did before.

It's been more than 4 years since the last "God of War" title was released. Cory Barlog also said that they are progressing very well in the making of "God of War 4." The game is expected to feature an older Kratos who will act as a mentor to his son, Atreus.

There have been reports that the new "God of War 4" may have a multiplayer feature similar to "God of War: Ascension." A listing from the Sony Santa Monica studios fueled the rumors as the posting was looking for multiplayer experts. However, Cory Barlog has denied the speculations when the game was revealed during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016.

More information about "God of War 4" is expected in this year's E3 2017. The game is rumored to be possibly this year but there is no official announcement yet as of this writing. Watch the trailer of the game below and tell us your thoughts in the comment section.