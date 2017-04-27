HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming

"Game of Thrones" season 7 has been delayed to July but HBO has been building up the hype by releasing teasers. One particular teaser that they released had people talking about the famed Azor Ahai coming to the show when it premieres on July 17.

Readers of the book franchise by George RR Martin are familiar with the prophecy of the coming of Azor Ahai. Express reports that fans believe that he is coming in "Game of Thrones" season 7 and it is rumored that it will be Jon Snow.

The Azor Ahai prophecy states that he will be reborn once again as the "Prince that was Promised." Many believe that he will come from House Targaryen which means that Jon Snow may be him. The last season of "Game of Thrones" confirmed that his birth parents are indeed Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

Advertisement

The fight against White Walkers have been building up in the last couple of seasons and it is believed "Game of Thrones" season 7 will herald the beginning of the fight. If Azor Ahai is to lead the army, he will need the Lightbringer sword to defeat the ice creatures.

Huffington Post notes that a "Game of Thrones" fan points that the cause of commotion comes from a promotional photo of Sam and Gilly. In the photo, it is speculated that upon closer look, the page Gilly is reading maybe from George RR Martin's "The World of Ice & Fire."

Some key words in the page matches up to what George RR Martin wrote in the book about Azor Ahai. The prophecy along with the knowledge that White Walkers can use ice spiders to attack is also mentioned in the passage.

Whether or not Jon Snow may be Azor Ahai in the upcoming "Game of Thrones" season 7 will be known come July. However, it cannot be denied that HBO has a lot of surprises in store for their viewers.