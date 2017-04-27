Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

By Mariel Mae Peralta
Apr 27, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout(Photo : Tim Milles/YouTube)

A brand new attraction based on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" is coming to Disney California. Just in time for the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" in theaters, an attraction based off the franchise will open soon at Disneyland California. The "Guardians" ride will have six different adventures and will open on May 27.

The full name of the new Disneyland California attraction is Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. According to IGN, the ride will have Rocket Raccoon enlist the riders as rest of the gang has been imprisoned by Tanaleer Tivan known as The Collector.

Disney California went all out in designing the "Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction. Each ride won't be the same as there will six different adventures that riders can take. However, the routes will be made in random order.

Depending on each path, riders will surely meet at least one member of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" team. According to Comic Book, each path could center around the themes of Antigravity, Drones, Escape, Abilisk Attack, Quill vs. Orloni or Drax vs Beast.

The Disneyland California "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme ride is also equipped with iconic music. There are six songs to accompany each route. It includes Parliament's "Give Up the Funk," Elvis Presley's "Burning Love," The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," Edgar Winter Group's "Free Ride" andd Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with your Best Shot."

Those who can't wait for the opening of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride in Disney California on May 27, may watch the sequel first. "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" is set to be released in the US on May 5.

"Guardians of the Galaxy 2"is directed by James Gunn. It will feature the original guardians including Chris Pratt (Star-Lord,) Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

