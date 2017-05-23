Iconic "Bond" actor Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

Action movie heart-throb and noted humanitarian Sir Roger Moore has passed away at 89.

Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland following "a short battle with cancer" according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account by his family members. Sir Roger Moore is survived by his wife Kristina and children Geoffrey, Deborah, and Christian.

The English actor gained early notoriety by playing the roguish, Bond-like character Simon Templar on the television series "The Saint", but ultimately became best known for taking the reins from Sean Connery in the genre-defining "James Bond" film series. Moore played the character with a much more lighter and humorous tone over his twelve year tenure with the franchise, from 1973's "Live and Let Die" to 1985's "A View To A Kill."

After leaving the franchise, Moore later dedicated his life and fame to his involvement with the United Nations Children's Fund and his efforts were recognized when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for Unicef, which he considered to be his greatest achievement," his family wrote.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017