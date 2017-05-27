Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Updated at 8:34 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

ICE Agents Raid Kitchen and Arrest Workers after Eating Breakfast at Restaurant

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 27, 2017 03:36 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
ICE agents raid kitchen and arrest workers after eating breakfast at restaurant

ICE agents raid kitchen and arrest workers after eating breakfast at restaurant

After the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had some waffles at an Ann Arbor's restaurant in Michigan, they raided the kitchen looking for undocumented immigrants.

Maybe ICE agents didn't enjoy the breakfast at Sava's Restaurant, or maybe they did. Nevertheless, right after their meal on Wednesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. agents raided the kitchen for suspected undocumented immigrant that was off that day.

"They came in looking for one person, who was not on duty," said restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj.

Once the agents realized the suspect was not at work they quickly turned their attention to the employees that were there. Agents demanded to see the documentation of the employees that were in the kitchen, claimed Sava's representative Bree Stillwell to Eater.com. They apprehended three people and took them to ICE's Detroit office, said Lelcaj.

"It's a very sad day here at Sava's," said Lelcaj to news publication MLive. "These things really shake people up. We have a lot of people who have family roots here."

According to some reports, ICE released all three employees.

However, one of the restaurant workers, Carlos Rivera-Ochoa, who had his permanent resident card was still handcuffed and detained in a government vehicle parked outside the restaurant.

"They just slapped some handcuffs on him," said Rivera's wife, Nicki Sanchez. "Not only is that offensive, he was embarrassed in front of the whole restaurant. Why didn't they ask him before they detained him?"

Rivera was able to return to work and Lelcaj and her employees had to continue running the restaurant with a smaller crew.

Lelcaj said that her company, Savco Hospitality, has a process of vetting immigrants to ensure they are legal.

SEE ALSO

How will undocumented immigrants be affected by Trump´s new budget?

DHS: More than 600K foreign travelers overstayed visas in 2016

Report: Illegal Immigration From Mexico Declined Last Month, Says US Homeland Security

TagsU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, immigration, Ice

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Find out if you are ready for the new trend
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics