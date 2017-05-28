Cop's First Question to Cyclist Hit by Truck: ‘You’re Illegal?’

An officer of the law asked a cyclist who was struck by a pickup truck near a three-way intersection in Key West, Florida, his immigration status before giving any police assistance.

While lying down on the ground from a collision with a truck, Marcos Antonio Huete received no medical attention or police assistance until he answered Sgt. David Lariz's questions of his immigrant status.

Sgt. Lariz is heard asking Huete "You're illegal?" Footage of the conversation was recorded from the sergeant's body camera and it was released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement