Mexico Opens Legal Aid Centers To Protect Human rights in U.S

Mexico has recently opened legal aid centers in the 50 US cities in a move which was designed to protect human rights in U.S from the tough immigration enforcement. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray confirms that the legal aid centers were established to protect human rights in U.S particularly the rights of the Mexicans who are currently residing in the country.

According to BBC, Minister Luis Videgaray said that the migrant legal aid centers would not promote illegality but will help protect human rights in U.S. Mexico is worried about the effect of the guidelines to the human rights in U.S which was issued by President Donald Trump last month.

Human rights in U.S are affected. Based on the previous reports, President Trump ordered the federal agents to be a part of the local police immigration officers to enforce deportation procedures. Millions of Mexicans who have lived in the U.S are suddenly facing the prospect of fighting a lengthy and costly legal battle against deportation. The legal aid centers or defence centers will give free legal assistance to the Mexican citizens who feel that their human rights in U.S are being threatened.

President Donald Trump started to build wall to the southern border countries which extends for 3,200 kilometers or 2,000 miles. The reaffirmation of his intention becomes a threat to human rights in U.S especially to the Mexicans who are living in the U.S President Trump even insisted that Mexico should bear the cost of the proposed wall. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vows to provide extra funding to protect human rights in U.S

According to Mail Online, there are about six million undocumented Mexicans who are currently living in the U.S. Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto gave a billion pesos which is equivalent to $51 million to the 50 Mexican consulates who are currently in the U.S. This is to protect the human rights in U.S particularly the Mexicans in response to President Trump's immigration proposals.



