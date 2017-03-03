Researchers Discover Intestinal Bacteria Alters Gut And Brain Functions

One recent study from the McMaster University proves that intestinal bacteria in the gut could affect both intestinal and behavior of the patients. The said bacteria trigger behavioral symptoms to those who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The findings of intestinal bacteria could lead to new microbiota-directed treatments.

According to Science Daily, the primary goal of the research is to find out whether the fecal microbiota or the intestinal bacteria from patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) who is suffering from diarrhea can influence both gut and brain function. The researchers used mice as recipients.

With the use of their fecal transplant, researchers were able to transfer microbiota or intestinal bacteria from patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with or without anxiety to the germ-free mice. The mice then develop some changes in its intestinal function and behavior compared to the mice which were transplanted with microbiota or intestinal bacteria from healthy individuals.

Advertisement

According to Science Transitional Medicine, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is considered as the most common gastrointestinal disorder in the world. It affects the large intestine of the patients which made them suffer from abdominal pain and bowel habits such as constipation and diarrhea accompanied by chronic anxiety and depression.

Researchers also found out that gastrointestinal transit, low-grade inflammation, intestinal barrier dysfunction, and anxiety-like behavior were affected through fecal transplants. The study moves the field beyond a mere association that discovers evidence that changes in the microbiota or intestinal bacteria impact to both behavioral and intestinal responses.

The findings that researchers found provide the basis for developing therapies which are aimed at the microbiota or intestinal bacteria in determining the diagnosis for patients with IBS. The authors concluded that their findings could raise a possibility that microbiota or intestinal bacteria directed therapies which include pre- or probiotic treatment are beneficial in treating patients with IBS and those who are suffering from behavioral manifestations due to IBS.



