Donald Trump Calls To Bring Back Jobs To US, Mexican Officials Not Alarmed

When President Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, promises were made to bring back jobs for U.S workers. A job advertisement for derivatives analysts in Bangalore has immediately been posted. The Wall Street Bank also puts up ads for almost 180 jobs which are based in the Indian City.

Goldman Sachs does not rely on staffs in the outposts in Asia and the cheaper parts of Europe. Most of its peers opted to employ numbers of overseas staff to support their global banking operations.

According to USA Today, Mexican officials now see the opportunity in Donald Trump's vow to bring back the jobs for the country's workers. Down the highway where Mexico's industrial hub is located, people could see factories with American names. John Deere, Carrier, and Whirlpool are just a few companies that carry an American name in it.

Carrier, which President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized during his campaign due to the company's plan to relocate more jobs to Mexico. And on November last year, President Donald Trump had helped encourage Carrier Company to keep 800 jobs in Indiana by putting pressure and tax incentives.

According to PRI, there is one Mexican taxi driver who is worried about Donald Trump's next move. The cab driver named Gerardo Lucio said that American companies play a significant role in their economy.

President Donald Trump stated that countries to the south have been stealing jobs that rip off the U.S. Due to that situation, Donald Trump promised to bring those jobs back to America. Many workers outside the U.S are worried and stressed about their jobs because they were taking Donald Trump's threats seriously.

Donald Trump has even threatened Mexico to impose a 35-percent tax on the imports and often vows to do renegotiation or rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which has power over the rules of trade between the U.S. and Mexico since 1994.

However, some Mexican officials see Donald Trump's threat as a silver lining. It's a great opportunity for many Mexicans who are hard working. American companies can pay Mexican worker at a less rate.



