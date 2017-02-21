Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 | Updated at 6:51 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

China’s E-Patrol Robot Sheriff Tracks Down Criminals Through Facial Recognition

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 12:18 PM EST
E-Patrol Robot Sheriff Regulates Pedestrians' Actions In Xiangyang

E-Patrol Robot Sheriff Regulates Pedestrians' Actions In Xiangyang(Photo : (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images))

It's not a RoboCop-like everyone thinks. It's a simple robot manufactured by men and is ready to rescue when it sense trouble. The Chinese police force recently received a technical upgrade to its services. Chinese' robot police officers known as E-Patrol Robot Sheriff are currently deployed to help the officers for patrolling.

E-Patrol Robot Sheriff also can recognize and identify people's faces. It can also sense and avert situations like fire as reportedly it did during its first day of duty. According to Mashable, the E-Patrol Robot Sheriff has already started patrolling the streets in China.

Aside from its ability to recognize faces, the E-Patrol Robot Sheriff can also track down and follow potential criminals or suspicious people through facial recognition. E-Patrol Robot Sheriff is also capable of monitoring the air quality and temperature in the area.

Also, E-Patrol Robot Sheriff can also send signals with the use of its arm gestures and give verbal warnings to street violators. The head of the robot can be used as a surveillance camera that can record any offensive behavior committed by people on the road.

The robot will be stationed on a refuge island to monitor the pedestrians of Xiangyang. Chinese authorities are hoping that the robot would help prevent the Chinese-style road crossing which happens when people ignore the traffic lights and cross the roads without following the traffic rules.

According to Mail Online, E-Patrol Robot Sheriff was developed due to lack of safety awareness, poor road planning as well as ineffective laws which are believed to be the causes of Chinese-style road crossing.

The 1.6 meter-tall E-Patrol Robot Sheriff was designed to assist the traffic police officers on reminding the people of the traffic rules by raising its arms and flashing lights while showing warning signs and safety slogans in its chest.

With the installed surveillance camera in the E-Patrol Robot Sheriff's head, it would be easy for traffic police to identify those who need to be fine for running the red lights

SEE ALSO

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Toshiba Updates: Reasons Behind Chairman Shigenori Shiga’s Resignation

Nintendo Switch Updates: 10 Local Consoles Can Connect At One Time

TagsChina’s E-Patrol Robot Sheriff, E-Patrol Robot Sheriff, Chinese RoboCop

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals

Brad Pitt Is A 'Wonderful' Father To His Kids Despite Divorce, Says Angelina Jolie; ‘Maleficent’ Star Gets Emotional During Interview

Angelina Jolie says in an emotional interview that Brad Pitt is a wonderful father to their kids despite the divorce.
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience

Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Beau Drake Wishes Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna ‘Love’ On Her 29th Birthday [DETAILS]
Audi Celebrates AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi

Angelina Jolie Finally Comments About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt
Auction Of A Complete Woolly Mammoth Skeleton

Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Possible In Next Two Years, Harvard University Scientists Say
Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim
Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied's 'backstAGe presents:' initiative featuring The Black Keys at the Marquee Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Time After Time' Episode 1 & Episode 2 Promotional Photos Released; Wells Arrived In Modern New York In His Quest To Find Jack The Ripper

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Brennan's Ex BF Returns; Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Beauty and the Beast' Movie: Emma Watson Sings Her Heart Out as Belle; ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Stars Sustainable Fashion Instagram [WATCH]

'Partridge Family' Actor David Cassidy Initially In Denial With Dementia Diagnosis; Cancels Music Tours After Bouts Of Memory Loss [DETAILS]

WWE Update: John Cena vs Bray Wyatt OR Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, Reports

NBA Trade News and Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers Eyeing On New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony By Using Trade Exception

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Kids – Family Cooked & Ate Spiders In Cambodia; Learned How People Survived During The War

'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date & News: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt Will Have 'Emotional Journey' [DETAILS]

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Update: Possible Shocker Costume Revealed

NBA News: Divac Admits He Received Better Cousins Deal 2 Days Ago

NBA News: Pelicans To Trade Terrence Jones In Exchange For A Perimeter Player

‘Rick and Morty’ Trolled By Adult Swim – Teased Fans About Season 3 With Old Season Clips; Co-Creator Tweets Snappy Post

‘One Piece’ Episode 777 Recap– Leaders Off To Reverie As Fishmen And Humans Decide To Coexist

‘Justice League’ Update: Director Says That Second Trailer Is Coming

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce: ‘13 Going on 30’ Actress Reportedly Ready to Divorce After 20 months split; ‘Batman Vs Superman’ actor devastated

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Leaks: The Handset Hinted To Have 5-inch Display With Royal Metalic Look

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics