Lotus Unveils Evora Sport 410 As Tribute To Iconic James Bond Esprit

As part of the 40th-anniversary commemoration of Lotus for its Esprit sports car's role in the "The Spy Who Loved Me" with Roger Moore as the beloved M16 agent James Bond, the company pays tribute with its Lotus Evora Sport 410.

Lotus Evora Sport 410 was launched in the late 2016 and was unveiled in the weekend as homage to the 40-year old Lotus Espirit S1. It was the car which was used by James Bond in 1977 in his movie "The Spy Who Loved Me."

According to Car and Driver, the famous James Bond film has featured vehicles, but a few have become memorable like the Lotus Esprit S1. The said car or submarine is considered as one of the most iconic movie cars. And now, Lotus wants to honor the 40th anniversary with the first Lotus Evora Sport 410.

The in-house Lotus Exclusive team have taken inspiration from the film's Esprit in manufacturing the Lotus Evora Sport 410. The car is clad in white paint with an old-school Lotus badge on its B-pillar. There is also a black waistline as well as a white tailgate to help increase the illusion in the liftback-style vehicle.

Lotus Evora Sport 410's seats and door panels are covered in a tartan style fabric with red stitching located on the dashboard and the center console. According to CNET Road Show, Lotus Evora Sport 410 is packed with 3.5 liter supercharged V6 with a 419 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Lotus Evora Sport 410 weighs 1280 kg and sprints from 0.60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Lotus has combined its latest engineering with some period details of the new supercar design cues coming from the iconic Esprit. Lotus Evora Sport 410 supercharged 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine produces 410 hp at 7000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm.

Evora Sport 410 has a first and color coded bumper that modifies its front end. The one-piece carbon fiber tailgate, on the other hand, provides the illusion of a traditional liftback.



