Samsung's Reputation Drops In U.S. Due To Note 7 Fiasco

The United States of America annual survey shows the damaging effects of the recent incidents that affect Samsung's reputation. The South Korean tech company's reputation to the U.S. consumers took a beating last year.

The recent survey made by Harris Poll Reputation Quotient shows that Samsung is now at the 49th rank among the top 100 companies. According to Android Authority, Samsung's reputation dropped by 46 positions compared to the results they had years ago.

Last 2015, the South Korean tech company ranked as third among other businesses. Last year, they got the seventh spot as the most reputable company in the U.S. The current result of the survey was unexpected due to the significant drop from the seventh spot in 2016 to the 49th spot this year.

The ranking of the companies depends on the perception of the U.S. consumers only and does not represent the world's view. The survey, however which was recently conducted carries a lot of weight because it involves the participation of almost 30,000 U.S. individuals. These people are the potential consumers who provide judgment and opinion with regards to the performance of the product.

The survey is anchored Samsung's social responsibility, financial performance, vision and leadership, products and services, emotional appeal, as well as a workplace environment. According to Mail Online, Samsung's reputation suffered due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Samsung's current acting leader together with the company's vice chairman, Lee Jae-Yong is facing some legal trouble which didn't do Samsung any good. Lee Jae-Yong was recently arrested for attempting to bribe the president of South Korea.

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and the exploding Androids does cost not only Samsung billions of dollars but also degraded their reputation. The arrest of the Lee Jae-Yong on bribery charges was also considered as the reason why the South Korean tech company drop in the rank.



