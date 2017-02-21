NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Dunk Puts Stephen Curry In Hilarious Position

During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Stephen Curry has acted with an outstanding sense of self-preservation. Giannis Antetokounmpo steal during the early of the second half led to a 4-on-1 break. Stephen Curry immediately reacted in a hilarious fashion as he dives to the ground to cover as the Giannis Antetokounmpo soared in for a dunk.

According to SB Nation, Giannis Antetokounmpo shows some amazing dunks during the NBA All-Star Game. The two-time MVP did not feel to be in another highlight, so he decided to avoid the poster at all costs.

The sequence starts when Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a two-handed lob with Stephen Curry under the basket. Then, Stephen Curry hits the deck with Giannis Antetokounmpo steaming in from the wing for his windmill dunk.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo has developed an incredible force on the court during the game in the NBA this season. The 'Greek Freak' has an average of 23 and 8.6 rebounds every game. Also, his performances have earned recognition from his peers and fans who rewarded him with a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

According to Express, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be lining up alongside LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving which everyone anticipates as an electrifying night.

The NBA All-Star game is an event that provides an opportunity for some of the best players in the world to show their talents and mess around without some pesky defenders who obstruct their path to the basket. Just like what happened in the game in New Orleans when the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't stand a chance with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who was about to throw his monstrous dunk in the ring.

The best scenario for Stephen Curry is for Antetokounmpo to miss the dunk. And the worst would be Antetokounmpo leaping over Stephen Curry like what Vince Carter did to Frederic Weis in the Olympics.



