Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 | Updated at 6:51 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Dunk Puts Stephen Curry In Hilarious Position

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 12:18 PM EST
NBA All-Star Game 2017

NBA All-Star Game 2017(Photo : (Photo by Max Becherer - Pool/Getty Images))

During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Stephen Curry has acted with an outstanding sense of self-preservation. Giannis Antetokounmpo steal during the early of the second half led to a 4-on-1 break. Stephen Curry immediately reacted in a hilarious fashion as he dives to the ground to cover as the Giannis Antetokounmpo soared in for a dunk.

According to SB Nation, Giannis Antetokounmpo shows some amazing dunks during the NBA All-Star Game. The two-time MVP did not feel to be in another highlight, so he decided to avoid the poster at all costs.

The sequence starts when Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a two-handed lob with Stephen Curry under the basket. Then, Stephen Curry hits the deck with Giannis Antetokounmpo steaming in from the wing for his windmill dunk.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has developed an incredible force on the court during the game in the NBA this season. The 'Greek Freak' has an average of 23 and 8.6 rebounds every game. Also, his performances have earned recognition from his peers and fans who rewarded him with a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

According to Express, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be lining up alongside LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving which everyone anticipates as an electrifying night.

The NBA All-Star game is an event that provides an opportunity for some of the best players in the world to show their talents and mess around without some pesky defenders who obstruct their path to the basket. Just like what happened in the game in New Orleans when the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't stand a chance with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who was about to throw his monstrous dunk in the ring.

The best scenario for Stephen Curry is for Antetokounmpo to miss the dunk. And the worst would be Antetokounmpo leaping over Stephen Curry like what Vince Carter did to Frederic Weis in the Olympics.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Switch Updates: Video Reveals Operating System Details

Flying Taxis: Dubai’s Pilotless Drones, Ehang 184 Soon To Take-Off This Summer

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Tagsnba all star game, NBA All-Star Game 2017, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Stephen Curry NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mission: Impossible 6 cast Apple Laptop

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Way of the Hado Switch Console exclusives

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017.

Lebron James not Ready To Give Up Eastern Conference Throne

James to play his seventh consecutive Finals and other teams are eager to nudge him off his throne.
WrestleMania 29 Press Conference

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Back on WWE! Crowd Cheers As He Calls CM Punk But WWE Executives Were Unhappy About It [VIDEO]
NBA New: Mitch Kupchak, Jim Buss Out As Magic Johnson Takes Over Basketball Operations For Lakers

NBA New: Mitch Kupchak, Jim Buss Out As Magic Johnson Takes Over Basketball Operations For Lakers
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

Conor McGregor vs Ronda Rousey Fight Soon?; Know What Ice Cube, Demetrious Johnson, and UFC Pres Has to Say
Verizon Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Robinson III, Gordon, Porzingis win NBA All-Star Events
UFC 205: Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults Conor McGregor; McGregor, Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon;
NBA All-Star Game 2017

NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Dunk Puts Stephen Curry In Hilarious Position

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Time After Time' Episode 1 & Episode 2 Promotional Photos Released; Wells Arrived In Modern New York In His Quest To Find Jack The Ripper

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Brennan's Ex BF Returns; Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Beauty and the Beast' Movie: Emma Watson Sings Her Heart Out as Belle; ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Stars Sustainable Fashion Instagram [WATCH]

'Partridge Family' Actor David Cassidy Initially In Denial With Dementia Diagnosis; Cancels Music Tours After Bouts Of Memory Loss [DETAILS]

WWE Update: John Cena vs Bray Wyatt OR Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, Reports

NBA Trade News and Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers Eyeing On New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony By Using Trade Exception

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Kids – Family Cooked & Ate Spiders In Cambodia; Learned How People Survived During The War

'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date & News: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt Will Have 'Emotional Journey' [DETAILS]

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Update: Possible Shocker Costume Revealed

NBA News: Divac Admits He Received Better Cousins Deal 2 Days Ago

NBA News: Pelicans To Trade Terrence Jones In Exchange For A Perimeter Player

‘Rick and Morty’ Trolled By Adult Swim – Teased Fans About Season 3 With Old Season Clips; Co-Creator Tweets Snappy Post

‘One Piece’ Episode 777 Recap– Leaders Off To Reverie As Fishmen And Humans Decide To Coexist

‘Justice League’ Update: Director Says That Second Trailer Is Coming

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce: ‘13 Going on 30’ Actress Reportedly Ready to Divorce After 20 months split; ‘Batman Vs Superman’ actor devastated

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Leaks: The Handset Hinted To Have 5-inch Display With Royal Metalic Look

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics