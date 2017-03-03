Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th Beta Update Soon To Roll Out For Apple TV

It's been a week since Apple aunched its Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta update. The Cupertino-based company released the fourth beta update for the upcoming tvOS 10.2 for its developers to be tested.

According to Apple Insider, it's already been a month since the company released the current version of Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta which is designed to operate for the fourth-generation Apple TV. The update for the fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta comes with minor feature enhancements.

Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta is a bug fix released to improve the performance around certain corners. Customers who have software installed in their Apple TV 4, updating their set-top box is highly recommended.

Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta or the fourth-generation Apple TV update can be achieved by attaching the Apple TV to a computer through the use of USB-C to USB-A cable. The user needs to download and connect the software from the registered developer account using iTunes or an Apple configurator. And when the profile has been installed, the subsequent betas can immediately be downloaded over the air.

According to Macrumors, Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta introduces the improved scrolling behavior which allows users to scroll with the use of large lists of information. The broad swipe on the Siri remote immediately activates the latest scroll mode and swipes on the far right side of the remote for users to navigate particular indexes.

The specific changes in Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta are accelerated scrolling which is support for UIKit and TVMLKit app, Device Enrollment Program, Expanded Mobile Device Management, Video Toolbox framework. Moreover, the software also supports the Theater Mode and Sirikit which are considered as the major features. Customers can expect to receive the Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th beta in spring with iOS 10.3 and watchOS 3.2.



