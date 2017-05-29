What happens if the United States quits Paris climate change agreement?

Looks like President Trump is about to join a very exclusive club. Let me be clearer, it only has few members including Syria and Honduras. What does the club stands for? Well, not believing climate change is real.

There are a growing number of reports saying Donald Trump its about to announce U.S. will pull out of the 2015 Paris accord on climate change.

Step out of the accord would send a serious signal to the rest of the globe who is working hard to lower greenhouse emissions to the atmosphere. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing global warming is real and it's already a threat to society.

Advertisement

On the brightside...

Not committing to Paris will trigger a withdrawal process that won't conclude until November 2020 the earliest, and it would be possible to come back to senses before that.

We won't be out of the deal with just with an announcement.

There are also some reports that said after a conversation with the G7 on his first trip abroad Gary Cohn, Trump's economic adviser, commented the president's views were "evolving" and that he felt "much, much more knowledgeable" after the conversation with world leaders. Indicating he might change his mind.

Why does Paris accord matters?

Climate change is not controversial. It is a scientific fact. Peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97% or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree, according to NASA.

If the U.S. walks out of the deal, it would become the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions not included in the agreement, according to EPA data.

Trump has referred global warming as a hoax, however, pulling out not only would affect the economy and cities living close to the cost, it would isolate the nation from 6 world leaders that have already reaffirmed their commitment to the accord.

Here are some governmental associations who have released rigorous scientific research that demonstrates greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver of global warming:

NASA

American Association for the Advancement of Science

American Chemical Society

American Geophysical Union

American Medical Association

American Meteorological Society

American Physical Society

The Geological Society of America

U.S. National Academy of Sciences

U.S. Global Change Research Program

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Worldwide list: http://opr.ca.gov/s_listoforganizations.php