Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

What happens if the United States quits Paris climate change agreement?

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 29, 2017 10:52 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
April 2017

April 2017(Photo : NASA)

Looks like President Trump is about to join a very exclusive club. Let me be clearer, it only has few members including Syria and Honduras. What does the club stands for? Well, not believing climate change is real.

There are a growing number of reports saying Donald Trump its about to announce U.S. will pull out of the 2015 Paris accord on climate change.

Step out of the accord would send a serious signal to the rest of the globe who is working hard to lower greenhouse emissions to the atmosphere. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing global warming is real and it's already a threat to society.

On the brightside...

Not committing to Paris will trigger a withdrawal process that won't conclude until November 2020 the earliest, and it would be possible to come back to senses before that.

We won't be out of the deal with just with an announcement.

There are also some reports that said after a conversation with the G7 on his first trip abroad Gary Cohn, Trump's economic adviser, commented the president's views were "evolving" and that he felt "much, much more knowledgeable" after the conversation with world leaders. Indicating he might change his mind.

Why does Paris accord matters?

Climate change is not controversial. It is a scientific fact. Peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97% or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree, according to NASA.

If the U.S. walks out of the deal, it would become the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions not included in the agreement, according to EPA data.

Trump has referred global warming as a hoax, however, pulling out not only would affect the economy and cities living close to the cost, it would isolate the nation from 6 world leaders that have already reaffirmed their commitment to the accord.

Here are some governmental associations who have released rigorous scientific research that demonstrates greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver of global warming:

NASA

American Association for the Advancement of Science

American Chemical Society

American Geophysical Union

American Medical Association

American Meteorological Society

American Physical Society

The Geological Society of America

U.S. National Academy of Sciences

U.S. Global Change Research Program

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Worldwide list: http://opr.ca.gov/s_listoforganizations.php 

SEE ALSO

How will undocumented immigrants be affected by Trump´s new budget?

Former CIA chief John Brennan worried over contact between Trump campaign and Russians

The Odd Couple: When Donald and Francis Met

Trump's budget would make cuts to food stamps and Medicaid

TagsEffects of Climate Change, Climate Change, Global warming, Donald Trump

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

raids overstayed

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

The Bodyguard Musical Fela Dominguez

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics