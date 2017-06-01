Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

In their search for Rachel Marron, Whitney Houston's character in the 90s blockbuster movie, "The Bodyguard," a couple of producers in Spain took months looking for the perfect person to play this iconic role in the Spanish musical adaptation.

Well, now they found her. Mexican singer Fela Dominguez will play the music superstar, who is being stalked and sent death threats. Dominguez was part of a long casting call where Yolanda Pérez and Jaime Tato, the general directors of Stage Entertainment, took what it seemed forever to find the person to play and sing as well as Whitney Houston.

"The audition period lasted several months longer than expected," Pérez and Tato said about the complex process of viewing hundreds of candidates from five different continents. "But when we saw the first video of Fela interpreting "I will always love you," we knew we had reached the end."

However, Fernando Olives, executive producer of the musical, said his intentions was to look for an amazing artist that could hold her own on stage because it would be extremely hard to find another artist like the late great Houston.

"It was not a question of finding a Whitney Houston since we did not seek to imitate her as an artist, which would otherwise be impossible," he said. "Someone with a very determined physique, but above all, an exceptional voice that allows you to immerse yourself in history from the first moment."

Dominguez, currently playing Nala in the Mexican production of "The Lion King," has been enthusiastic about the challenging role that has so much responsibility.

Besides the smash hit song "I Will Always Love You," Dominguez will also perform "I Want to Dance with Somebody" and "Queen of the Night" in English at Teatro Coliseum de Madrid September 28.