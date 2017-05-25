Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Justin Bieber forgot the lyrics and substituted the words of Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee featuring guess who, yes, Justin Bieber's hit Spanish remix "Despacito" with "Burrito," "Dorito" and anything Bieber could rhyme with "ito".

Performing at New York City's hot spot, 1 OAK, this week, Bieber had too much fun at the expense of some bad Spanish singing.

The Canadian born singer forgot Luis Fonsi's part of the song, Daddy Yankee's part of the song and even his part. In fact, Bieber did not know anything other than the words "Despacito".

In the video the pop star is seen holding a microphone and mumbling.

But wait, Bieber didn't stop there. He continued singing "I don't know the words so I say poquito. I don't know the words so I say dorito. I don't know the words so I say poquitoooooo."

After Bieber continued to sing in gibberish, he finished the No. 1 of Billboard Hot 100 songs with "I like burritos."

It's not the first time Bieber displayed that he doesn't know the song, "Despacito." In a performance in Puerto Rico featuring surprise guess Luis Fonsi, Bieber did the right thing when it was his turn to sing his verse... he pointed the mic to the audience and let them sing it.