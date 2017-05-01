Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 01, 2017

Justin Bieber Spotted Shouting And Making Faces At Random Strangers

By Staff Writer
First Posted: May 01, 2017 06:24 PM EDT
'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals(Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has always been a controversial boy. For the past few years he was allegedly accused by paparazzi and fans for engaging in confrontations with them, but none so bizarre like this.

According to Mirror, Justin Bieber was recently spotted outside a US church screaming at random strangers and making weird faces at them. It is hard to say what triggered such behavior from the singer.

The 23-year old visited the New York's Hillsong Church this Sunday. The pastor Carl Lentz has known Justin Bieber for quite some time now.

Witnesses claimed that Justin Bieber, along with the pastor and few other friends were attending the morning services. Following this, they started chatting with other guests or simply hanging around outside the church. 

Suddenly, Justin Bieber started acting a bit weird when he screamed at a local woman passing by. The "Sorry" singer began making weird faces at her.

The woman looked confused and scared but Justin Bieber continued with his yelling. A security guard immediately sprang into action and grabbed the singer by the shoulder and tried to calm him down.

The reason behind Justin Bieber's strange behavior has not been disclosed yet. Neither he nor his rep has made any official statement regarding the incident.

More on Justin Bieber, the teen sensation has recently acquired a rather pricey pink sapphire grill. As previously reported by Latin Post, the singer's brand new teeth grill have cost him a hefty $15, 000.

The grill contains pink sapphire and rose gold and covers six teeth on top and six on the bottom. Reportedly, Justin Bieber's grill features six carats of sapphire and it took about five days to complete.

The mouthpiece is made by jeweler based out of LA, Gold Teeth God. Justin Bieber flew from Miami last week to give an impression of his teeth for the accessory.

 

