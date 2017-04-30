Justin Bieber Shows Off Brand New $15, 000 Pink Sapphire Grills

Justin Bieber's fashion sense has been religiously followed by his fans for years. This time the singer brings out his bizarre teeth grills.



According to TMZ, Justine Bieber's jeweler has recently shared photos and video of the singer's brand new grill on social media. What's so special about them...well, they are the pink sapphire grill that cost the "Sorry" hitmaker somewhere around $15, 000.



Justin Bieber's mouthpiece is made by jeweler based out of LA, Gold Teeth God. The singer flew from Miami last week to give an impression of his teeth for the accessory.



The grill contains pink sapphire and rose gold and covers 12 teeth, six on top and six on the bottom. Reportedly, Justin Bieber's grills feature six carats of sapphire and it took about five days to complete.



As per the sources, Justin Bieber is a regular buyer from GTG, thus when it came to making a $15k investment he didn't consider any other jeweler. While many fans loved this new design of grills, few others pointed out that the singer might be copying the rapper Lil Peep.



Wonder what ex Selena Gomez thinks about Justin Bieber and his extravaganza spending. Probably nothing, since the "Hands to Myself" singer has recently pen down a new track and rumors are rife that it's a diss to Bieber.



As previously reported by Latin Post, Selena Gomez has written a new diss-track about a no-good man and for whom the singer is least bothered about. Rumors are rife that the song is a shade being thrown at ex Justin Bieber.



Reportedly, the song, titled "Bad Girlfriend", is about a cheating boyfriend who is being constantly forgiven by his girlfriend until one day she decided to split up. Fans are speculating that the whole theme hits too close to the heart and it has Justin Bieber written all over it.



Fans might never forget the infamous Instagram war between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, in which the latter accused his ex-girlfriend of adultery when they together. Selena too lashed back saying it was Bieber who cheated on her while she was the one always forgiving him.

