Seth Rogen Hinted His Next Comedy Movie Is Similar To Fyre Festival Disaster



Seth Rogen is never the one to miss an opportunity. The actor has announced how he is writing his next comedy with The Lonely Island and hinted that it has a plot similar to the now-infamous Fyre Festival.



According to the Variety, Seth Rogen has announced on Twitter that he is working on a project that bears striking resembles the Fyre Festival. Interestingly, the actor's announcement came shortly after the organizers decided to cancel the three-day musical festival due to poor living and meal conditions among other issues.



"This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with The Lonely Island is about a music festival that goes horribly wrong," The Sun quoted Seth Rogen. One of the trios from the comedy group The Lonely Island even joked about suing the Fyre Festival for stealing their movie plot idea.



Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island have previously worked together on hit comedy movies, including "The Watch" and "Neighbors." A working title is yet to be finalized for the Fyre Festival type movie.



As previously reported by the Latin Post, the Fyre Festival promised a Coachella in Bahamas type event in which celebrities and top bands will attend. However, concert goers soon found out several celebrities have canceled their trips and it was all downhill from there.



Even before the Fyre Festival could start its first day, visitors complained about terrible living and food conditions. Instead of providing them villas to stay and gourmet food as promised, people received rickety tents and cheese sandwiches.



Many visitors accused the bad management as a scam of looting their money. One of the organizers of the Fyre Festival, rapper Ja Rule has denied the allegations and apologized for the botched project.



The management has promised that next year there will be more experienced event experts added in the project. Meanwhile, visitors have been assured that they will be refunded and will further receive VIP passes for the next year's Fyre Festival.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a8fTvQhto0c?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>