Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 30, 2017 | Updated at 1:35 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Selena Gomez Defends ’13 Reasons Why’ From Criticism Claiming It ‘Glamorized Suicide’

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 09:00 AM EDT
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals(Photo : Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

 

"13 Reasons Why" witnessed a huge popularity upon its release. However, the success didn't come without controversies when co-producer Selena Gomez was criticized for "glamorizing suicide."

As per Mail Online, "13 Reasons Why" was released on Netflix on March 31 in the form of 13 episodes. Selena Gomez has opened up about the backlashes she has been receiving since then.

While talking to Associated Press, Selena Gomez insisted that they have stayed true to the novel the series is based on.  The 24-year old stated that author Jay Asher has created something that was beautifully tragic, complicated yet a suspenseful story.

"We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, the backlash is gonna come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but I'm very fortunate with how it's doing," AP quoted Selena Gomez. "I'm overwhelmed, I'm very proud of it."

Last month Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude towards fans for accepting "13 Reason Why" wholeheartedly. The singer posted an emotional Instagram message about how overwhelmed she is with pride and joy.

The "Hands to Myself" singer stated in the message that she has been holding on to the novel for seven years. Selena Gomez wrote that there cannot be a better time for the message to exist.

She continued that Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic and compelling story and she feels lucky to be the part of the project that brought the novel to life. Selena Gomez thanked everyone who dedicated their heart into the making of "13 Reasons Why".

This is not the first time, however, when Selena Gomez has tried her hands behind the camera. Back in 2013, she also co- produced the spin-off of hit TV show "The Wizards Of Waverly Place", a Disney TV movie named "The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex".

 

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AqDhcVLPQSI?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 

SEE ALSO

'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Surprises Fans With Engagement Photo On Instagram

How Meghan Markle Understands Prince Harry Like No Woman Even Did, Sources Reveals

fyre festival disaster explained by top model bella hadid

Miley Cyrus Got Another Tattoo; This Time Honoring Her Pup Emu

Harry Styles Accused Of Copying Solo Album Cover Image By Pop Band Shed Seven

Tagsselena gomez, 12 reasons why, selena gomez news, the wizards of waverly place, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

the lonely island fyre festival movie

Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies with a win in Game 6 and secure a ticket to the second round of the Playoffs. But with the Grizzlies playing well at home, it would take a full team effort for them to get the job done.
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race
James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted
Golden State Warriors Complete Sweep Against Blazers

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout
Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics