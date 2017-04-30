Selena Gomez Defends ’13 Reasons Why’ From Criticism Claiming It ‘Glamorized Suicide’

"13 Reasons Why" witnessed a huge popularity upon its release. However, the success didn't come without controversies when co-producer Selena Gomez was criticized for "glamorizing suicide."

As per Mail Online, "13 Reasons Why" was released on Netflix on March 31 in the form of 13 episodes. Selena Gomez has opened up about the backlashes she has been receiving since then.

Advertisement

While talking to Associated Press, Selena Gomez insisted that they have stayed true to the novel the series is based on. The 24-year old stated that author Jay Asher has created something that was beautifully tragic, complicated yet a suspenseful story.

"We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, the backlash is gonna come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but I'm very fortunate with how it's doing," AP quoted Selena Gomez. "I'm overwhelmed, I'm very proud of it."

Last month Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude towards fans for accepting "13 Reason Why" wholeheartedly. The singer posted an emotional Instagram message about how overwhelmed she is with pride and joy.

The "Hands to Myself" singer stated in the message that she has been holding on to the novel for seven years. Selena Gomez wrote that there cannot be a better time for the message to exist.

She continued that Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic and compelling story and she feels lucky to be the part of the project that brought the novel to life. Selena Gomez thanked everyone who dedicated their heart into the making of "13 Reasons Why".

This is not the first time, however, when Selena Gomez has tried her hands behind the camera. Back in 2013, she also co- produced the spin-off of hit TV show "The Wizards Of Waverly Place", a Disney TV movie named "The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex".

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AqDhcVLPQSI?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>