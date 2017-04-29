fyre festival disaster explained by top model bella hadid

Since the disaster of Fyre Festival many models have been facing the heat for promoting the musical festival. While Kendall Jenner decided to stay mum, Bella Hadid has opened up about the controversy.

According to E! News, the Fyre Festival, which was taking place in Bahamas, has been cancelled due to terrible living and meal conditions for the visitors. Bella Hadid took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation.

Bella Hadid clarified in her post that beyond promoting the Fyre Festival she was not aware of the production process at all. She stated that the management intended the guests to have a great time but unfortunately that did not happen.

"I initially trusted this would be an amazing and memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion, not knowing about the disaster that was to come," E! News quoted Bella Hadid on Fyre Festival. "I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too."

Bella Hadid further hoped that he visitors were able to travel back safely with their loved ones. The Fyre Festival that has been nicknamed the Coachella of the Bahamas was cancelled before it even started.

Many visitors accused the bad management as a scam. One of the organizers of the Fyre Festival rapper Ja Rule denied the allegations and apologized for the botched project.

According to CNBC, the organizers have announced that the next Fyre Festival would take place again 2018. This time they are selecting a US beach site as the venue of the musical festival.

The management has also assured that more experienced event experts will be added. Meanwhile, guests who have purchased this year's Fyre Festival's tickets will be refunded and will further receive ed VIP passes for the next year's festival.