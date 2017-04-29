Kylie Jenner Slammed Photoshop Police Who Accused Her Of Digitally Editing Selfies

Kylie Jenner is slammed by fans with allegations that she photoshops her Instagram pictures. In return, the model fired back with her version of proof.



The controversy took place when Kylie Jenner decided to share a picture on Instagram that featured her toned body and hips. Many fans questioned whether the selfie was manipulated to slim down her waist because the wall to the side of the photo appeared to be curved in line with her waist.



Fans criticized Kylie Jenner for photoshopping and influencing other girls to do the same. Others asked her to learn to love her body and stop retouching selfies.



Kylie Jenner denied the allegations and even mocked the "Photoshop Police". According to Mail Online, she posted a black and white video of herself on Snapchat standing next to the same curtain which was featured earlier.The 19-year old aptly captioned the video, "for the Photoshop police". Kylie Jenner then explained it is not a wall that looked bent but simply a crooked curtain.



"So like this is my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror," Mail Online quoted Kylie Jenner. "And so for future, this is a curtain hanging, it looks crooked."



While many fans raised questions on digitally editing the pic, rumored boyfriend Travis Scott simply liked the stunning selfie. As previously reported by Latin Post, Kylie Jenner was spotted getting cozy with Scott this month at Coachella.



The duo was also seen going on shopping together in Houston. Kylie Jenner and the rapper further enjoyed the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Houston Rockets game together.



This is not the first time, however, when Kylie Jenner's social media photo created speculation among fans. Another recent pic of her on social media, which showed off a prominent scar on her bum, also raised rumors of fresh butt injections.



Kylie Jenner posed in a long sleeve crop top and a thong that exposed her right butt cheek and a scar on it. While many believed it's from a recent plastic surgery others claimed it's the model's recent red tattoo that reads "before sanity" in phonetics.

