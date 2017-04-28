Brad Pitt Enjoys First Overnight Stay With All Six Kids Since Angelina Jolie Split Up; Relations With Maddox And Pax Improving

Brad Pitt has spent overnight with his kids for the first time since he and Angelina Jolie decided to move apart. The actor has also taken a big step towards the betterment of his relationship with his two eldest sons, Maddox and Pax.

As per In Touch Weekly, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce and the custodial battle turned ugly very soon. he ex-couple recently decided to put their differences aside and talk face to face.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt has asked for a shared custodial battle of their kids while his ex is fixed on a solo custody. Until the court finalizes a decision the actor has been given unsupervised visitation rights.

As per ET, Brad Pitt and his sons Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, were involved in a bad argument a while ago. Their turmoil relationship looks much better now as the actor is making all the amends for his kids.

"Along with their younger siblings, Maddox and Pax had an overnight visit with their father," In Touch Weekly quoted a source. Up until now, only Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, stayed the night with Brad Pitt but this is the first time with the oldest ones.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt is extremely happy to have the kids over since misses them all the time. The sources stated that he has been giving the sons their space and time to come to terms with the therapy and whole legal ordeal.

The source added that the children were accompanied by two nannies when they arrived at Brat Pitt's. Although the actor was not sure about the idea but when the "Maleficent" actress insisted that the nannies are being recommended by the therapists, he agreed.

Brad Pitt and the kids sat down together for dinner and enjoyed the meal very much. The children wanted to try different things and the chef was happy to make all their favorite dishes.