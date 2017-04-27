Justin Theroux Is Not Insecure Of Wife Jennifer Aniston’s Success; ‘She's Successful For A Reason,’ Says The Actor

Justin Theroux is a confident man who claimed that he is not competing with wife Jennifer Aniston in Hollywood. The actor stated that his wife is successful for a reason.



According to ET, Justine Theroux opened up about his marriage and career in the May issue of Esquire magazine. The 45-year-old actor-writer stated what it feels like to share the same line of work with Jennifer Anniston.



"She's (Jennifer Aniston) successful for a reason. We're not in competition." Esquire quoted Justin Theroux. "If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."



He added that Jennifer Aniston inspired him many times with his writing. The screenwriter explained that since he has a wife and friends with a sense of humor he often discusses his ideas with them to see their reaction.



Talking about the rumors and tabloids stories about being married to Jennifer Aniston, the 45-year old recalled an old story. He stated that one of his friends mentioned the rumors as "another Justin Theroux". This fake guy has apparently broken up and then patches things up again with his wife and even lost a baby in the process.



Justin Theroux doesn't consider himself as a person who can give relationship advice even after having a living a successful married life with Jennifer Aniston. He called himself no brighter than any man and stated that he is not giving any kind of marriage tips.



While talking to ET, "The Leftovers" actor expressed his desire to work more with his wife soon. The pair has already worked together in the 2012 comedy film "Wanderlust".



He stated that if the right project comes around then he is willing to write it. Justin Theroux mentioned discussing ideas for a shared movie with Jennifer Aniston often but currently, they didn't settle on anything.

Advertisement