Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Chris Pratt Doesn't Like Taking Selfies With His Fans; Know Why

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017
(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt is famous for his cool attitude and amazing sense of humor. However, fans might find this disappointing that the actor is not big on taking selfies with his fans.

According to  E! News, Chris Pratt is due to appear in the magazine "Cigar Aficionado's" June 2017 issue. During his interview, the "Jurassic World 2" actor explained why he doesn't like to click photos with his fans. 

Chris Pratt stated that he has always been kind of go-with-the-flow guy, however, things have changed now. In recent times he has to be economical with his time.

The actor added that if he tries to go out of his way to partake in normal things then he will have to accept that people will get disappointed. Chris Pratt then pointed out that to maintain a sense of normality in his celebrity life he doesn't like fan selfies.

 "I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later," E! News quoted Chris Pratt. "So, I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."

Talking about his celebrity status Chris Pratt stated that it is tough sometimes. Nowadays he needs elaborate plans and management to do something that he used to do spontaneously in the past.

The 37-year old added that he misses simply sitting down and chatting with strangers who don't know him so that he can discover new people. Nowadays, since most of the people already know who Chris Pratt is the element of being able to surprise somebody is gone.

As previously reported by Latin Post, Chris Pratt is currently busy with "Jurassic Park 2". He has described the movie as darker and scarier.

"Jurassic World 2" will come out on 22 June 2018. Chris Pratt's MCU installment "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is currently in theaters and gaining huge success. 

 

