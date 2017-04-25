Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:25 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Caitlyn Jenner Transformed Into Psychopath Clown ‘It’ In La Artist Sabo’s Controversial Posters

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 09:51 AM EDT
Caitlyn Jenner Attends Culture Club Performance At The Greek Theatre

Caitlyn Jenner Attends Culture Club Performance At The Greek Theatre(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Nederlander)



In a bizarre turn of events, a street artist has targeted Caitlyn Jenner by turning the upcoming horror movie "It" posters with pictures of her. A set of ads is now donning the sidewalk outside Fox News' LA studio made by the artist Sabo.

According to Mail Online, in one of the posters that are placed on a bus stop and benches Caitlyn Jenner can be seen in clown makeup staring out of a sewer grate. The poster reads, "A novel reality."

Another poster shows Caitlyn Jenner's head in a clown costume. This one reads, "IT on Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Apparently, this is a way of promoting Caitlyn Jenner's appearance on the show "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Stephen King novel based movie "It" that features a psychopath clown will hit theaters on September 8, 2017.

Sabo stated that he knows he is going to get so much heat for my latest art hit. Talking about his Caitlyn Jenner posters he admitted he is a bit scared.

In another tweet, the artist claimed that the Caitlyn Jenner inspired "It" posters are not his attempt to insult gays or transsexuals. He asked the people to stop try to normalize his art.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sabo was asked the thought process behind such depiction. Many fans have claimed that comparing Caitlyn Jenner who is a transgender to "It" or child-murdering clown is offensive.

'I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what's going on with Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) goes against my new-found faith,' The Hollywood Reporter quoted Sabo. "If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I'll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'."

Sabo added that the Caitlyn Jenner posters are nothing in comparison to throwing Bruce off a building or hanging him the way Muslims do in many countries. He also claimed that progressives don't seem to have a problem when such incidents happen.

 

SEE ALSO

'Jurassic World 2' News And Update: Leaked Clip Features Iconic Thunderstorm Sequence

Kate Middleton And Prince William Talks 'Game Of Thrones', Kids’ Cartoon And Takeout Curry

Kate Middleton, Prince Williams, Prince Harry Share Personal Mental Health Issues

Tyga’s New Girl Jordan Ozuna Denies Dating The Rapper; Kylie Jenner Relieved

Harry Styles Hints At Playing Han Solo And Mick Jagger In 'The Graham Norton Show'

TagsCaitlyn Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner it posters, sabo artist, Tucker Carlson Tonight

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

OnePlus 5 Edge OnePlus 5 Smartphone

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

A gameplay trailer for "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" has been released.
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics