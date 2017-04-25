Caitlyn Jenner Transformed Into Psychopath Clown ‘It’ In La Artist Sabo’s Controversial Posters





In a bizarre turn of events, a street artist has targeted Caitlyn Jenner by turning the upcoming horror movie "It" posters with pictures of her. A set of ads is now donning the sidewalk outside Fox News' LA studio made by the artist Sabo.



According to Mail Online, in one of the posters that are placed on a bus stop and benches Caitlyn Jenner can be seen in clown makeup staring out of a sewer grate. The poster reads, "A novel reality."



Another poster shows Caitlyn Jenner's head in a clown costume. This one reads, "IT on Tucker Carlson Tonight."



Apparently, this is a way of promoting Caitlyn Jenner's appearance on the show "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Stephen King novel based movie "It" that features a psychopath clown will hit theaters on September 8, 2017.



Sabo stated that he knows he is going to get so much heat for my latest art hit. Talking about his Caitlyn Jenner posters he admitted he is a bit scared.



In another tweet, the artist claimed that the Caitlyn Jenner inspired "It" posters are not his attempt to insult gays or transsexuals. He asked the people to stop try to normalize his art.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sabo was asked the thought process behind such depiction. Many fans have claimed that comparing Caitlyn Jenner who is a transgender to "It" or child-murdering clown is offensive.



'I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what's going on with Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) goes against my new-found faith,' The Hollywood Reporter quoted Sabo. "If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I'll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'."



Sabo added that the Caitlyn Jenner posters are nothing in comparison to throwing Bruce off a building or hanging him the way Muslims do in many countries. He also claimed that progressives don't seem to have a problem when such incidents happen.

