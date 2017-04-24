Tyga’s New Girl Jordan Ozuna Denies Dating The Rapper; Kylie Jenner Relieved

Fans were surprised when Tyga was spotted hanging out with a new girl after his break up from Kylie Jenner. Many speculated that the rapper has moved on from the model very soon.

According to TMZ, Tyga was spotted with Jordan Ozuna were spotted spending time together sparking the speculation that they are dating. The pair was seen holding hands and even hugged each other when it was time to leave.

Rumors of Tyga and Jordan seeing each other started spreading and soon took on the internet. However, the model is claiming something else.

Advertisement

Jordan Ozuna has shared a Tweet that said, "Omg y'all I'm not dating Tyga, Come on." While this rumor has been stated false, there is still speculation that Tyga and Kylie continue to remain mad at each other.

As reported earlier by Latin Post, Kylie Jenner has been spotted being friendly with hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The two were seen spending a lot of time together at Coachella recently.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay," Latin Post quoted a source. "After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her."

The source added that Kylie Jenner and Travis have been friends for a while they, along with their common friends, hang out together. Reportedly, the Jenner is also trying to make her ex jealous by hanging out with other guys.

Rumors are also rife that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are just taking a little break again. It is believed that they will reconcile after working things out because this is what they are known for.