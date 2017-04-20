Kris Jenner Is Done With Caitlyn Jenner And The Made Up Stories Of Memoir 'The Secrets Of My Life'

Kris Jenner is done with Caitlyn Jenner accusing her of everything that went wrong in her memoir. The momager stated she felt betrayed and annoyed about the whole ordeal.

According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn Jenner's upcoming memoir, "The Secrets of My Life", is creating quite a buzz already. Kris has now reacted to the image that her ex-husband has painted of her.

Kris Jenner sat down with daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and discussed how badly the former Olympian has portrayed her. She stated that the only good thing Cait wrote about her ex-wife is that she was great socially at a party one time.

Kim Kardashian quipped how it doesn't make any sense that Caitlyn Jenner stayed with the Kardashian mom for the longest even if she was unhappy about it. To this, her mom claimed that nothing in the memoir is true.

"None of it makes sense," Us Weekly quoted Kris Jenner. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?"

The Kardashian clan is very upset about the book and has accused Caitlyn Jenner of always blindsiding them. They stated that their ex-step- father never bothers to talk with the family first before going to the public just like the Vanity Fair interview.

The former Olympic god medalist claimed in her book that Kris Jenner was always about the gender issues during the time they were married. Needless to say, Kris has denied the allegations that she has forced Cait to be in the closet.

As previously reported by Latin Post, Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her transition and how it affected her life. She has even detailed her sex life with Kris and how uncomfortable it was as their married life progressed.

Kris Jenner continued that she has never been so angry and disappointed at somebody. She claimed to support her husband, then Bruce Jenner, and loving him but getting nothing in return.