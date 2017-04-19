Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Harry Styles Opens Up About Dating Taylor Swift; One Direction Member Hinted At Dedicating Upcoming Songs To Ex-Girlfriends

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show

Harry Styles has finally opened up about the much controversial split with Taylor Swift, four years after it happened.  The One Direction singer dated the pop princess from October 2012 to January 2013.

According to Rolling Stone, Harry Styles made an appearance on the cover of the magazine for the first time.  He talked about the pressure, especially from the paparazzi, while dating an A-list singer.

According to People, one encounter that made Harry Styles think felt very uncomfortable was when paparazzi interrupted Taylor Swift and his date at the Central Park Zoo.  The 1D bandmate stated that he was just 18 and was awkward to see one's privacy or romantic life become public.

"You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right," Rolling Stone quoted Harry Styles. "It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date."

Harry Styles added that if he meets the "Bad Blood" singer today he would say that certain things simply don't work out. He stated that although there can be a lot of right things between them but it still is wrong. 

The singer is aware of the rumors that Swift's songs like "Style" and "Out of the Woods" is a nod to their relationship. However, Harry Styles stated he is not sure whether the songs were written keeping him in mind.

He added that, nevertheless, those songs are great and they are the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever. Harry Styles also noted that he understands why singers tend to write songs about their past relationships.

Rumors are rife that Harry Styles latest album track "Ever Since New York" is about Taylor Swift. Although the 23-years did confirm his ex-girlfriends will feature on the album but he did not reveal any names. 

 

