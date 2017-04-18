Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating Someone New Amid Ongoing Divorce Process From Jennifer Garner

After a long separation and multiple rumors of getting back together Jennifer Garner has finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The actor has left his family home in LA and has reportedly started dating someone new.



As per Mail Online, sources claimed that Ben Affleck has finally moved on from ex-Jennifer Garner. Although not serious but the actor has reportedly started casually dating someone.



Ben Affleck was staying in the guest house of his family home following his separation from the actress. Since the divorce has been filed he has moved out from the LA home.



"Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids," Mail Online quoted a source. "It's all about what's best for them."



Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stayed on cordial terms since their split. They were spotted several times spending time together with their kids.



According to TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer did not have a pre-nup so now they have to go through the process of dividing their assets. The divorce process could take well over six months because of the lengthy legal procedure of sorting all the properties they share.



TMZ added that Jennifer Garner believed this is the best time to file for divorce. Ben Affleck has recently completed his stay in rehab and is known to be in perfect health.



Despite their ongoing divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner decided to take their kids and celebrate the Easter as a family. Following their church visit, the group decided to spend the rest of the holiday at their Pacific Palisades mansion.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have agreed on joint custody of their kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five. The decision was taken for the welfare of the children.

