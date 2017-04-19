'13 Reasons Why' Introduced Therapy Dogs To Help Actors Deal With The Dark Themes And Difficult Scenes

Fans of "13 Reasons Why" know the series features some serious and delicate issues. These range from physical and mental abuse, bullying, to sexual abuse and rape.



According to Teen Vogue, the cast of "13 Reasons Why" also felt the stress when filming scenes daily that revolves around sensitive topics. So much so, that a stress buster was arranged for the actors to ease their discomfort.



A group of cute and adorable therapy dogs was introduced on the set of "13 Reasons Why." The actors would often play and cuddle with them whenever they felt overwhelmed or emotionally drained.



United States Dog Registry stated that therapy dogs are used to bring comfort and joy to those who are ill or under poor conditions. They were introduced on "13 Reasons Why" set because many have found themselves connecting with these dogs and receive the love and positivity in return.



In an interview with PopSugar, actor Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen in "13 Reasons Why" admitted that the therapy dogs were helped. The dogs had a therapeutic effect on them.



"There was a puppy per hour," PopSugar quoted Dylan Minnette of "13 Reasons Why". "They really tried to help out and the puppies helped."



Minnette added that although everybody felt the seriousness of darker themes, it's Katherine Langford who had to face the brunt of the emotional stuff. Langford plays the lead Hannah Baker in "13 Reasons Why".



Langford admitted that there were several emotionally challenging moments during filming. She stated that an episode 12 scene from "13 Reasons Why" was especially hard to do.



It was only after wrapping up for the day the cast would realize they have handled some really heavy stuff. Langford continued that she is really proud of her "13 Reasons Why" co-stars and stated that they don't shy away from discussing the dark topics that many teenagers wouldn't come forward about.



Both David Minnette and Katherine Langford thanked the "13 Reasons Why" executive producer Selena Gomez. They stated that the singer has been very generous and always made the actors feel loved and welcomed, which was important to handle a series like this.

