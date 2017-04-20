Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Casually Dating Following His Ugly Split With Angelina Jolie, Reveals Source



Seems like Brad Pitt's life is coming back on track again after a period of rather tremulous times. The actor may be ready to look for love again after splitting with wife Angelina Jolie last September.



According to People, the 53-year-old actor has been going on some dates but nothing is exclusive. An insider has revealed that the actor's friends are encouraging him to go out in public more since his self-imposed break from the limelight.



"It's not anything serious," People quoted the insider. "He (Brad Pitt) doesn't have a girlfriend. It's more of a way to get out and be social."



The "Allied" actor is becoming comfortable again with double dating and his friends are supporting him wholeheartedly. The sources added that his well-wishers didn't want him to sit at home all alone following his break up with Angelina Jolie.



After a brief appearance during the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt went back to keeping it low again. Fans were surprised when the actor chose to skip the Oscars; especially when his Plan B Entertainment produced "Moonlight" that went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.



Reportedly, Brad Pitt was cooped up in an art studio and sculpting all by himself. As previously noted by Latin Post, the actor was busy creating a sculpture at British artist Thomas Houseago's Frogtown studio.



After an ugly split up with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was allowed supervised visits with their six kids. However, in recent times the former pair is said to have directly talked to each other without any intermediaries.



The ex-Hollywood couple even agreed to hire a private judge that will keep their divorce procedure and child custody battle away from public eye. An insider stated that that time that Brad Pitt was happy with the arrangement since the kids' privacy was his top priority.

