‘Friends’ To Have Off-Broadway Musical This Fall

Some things never grow out of trend and "Friends" is one of them. The popular 90s TV series has inspired a number of follow-ups and inspired projects and the latest is a musical.



According to Entertainment News, "Friends" will now get a stage presence through a musical parody. The unauthorized Off- Broadway production has been named as "Friends! The Musical".



Composers Bob and Tobly McSmith are very excited about the "Friends" project. The duo is known for their works in musical parodies including "Saved by the Bell", "Full House", as well as "Katdashians! The Musical."



"Could we be more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!" EW quoted Tobly McSmith. "It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show "Friends" after creating parody musicals about "Saved by the Bell", "Full House","Beverley Hills" and, "90210."



Tobly added that the musical will poke fun and celebrate "Friends". According to CNN, there will be references and inside jokes related to the actor's lives, including their $1 million salaries and personal lives.

The composer further stated that there will be some iconic "Friends" character in the musical including the smelly cat, Janice, and Fat Monica. They are also hoping for the original TV series' alumni to come to the show and, if possible, appear as guest performers for a night or two.

"Friends" musical version will open this fall at The Triad Theatre and tickets will go on sale in June via the show's site. This will not be the first time the hit comedy series is being turned into a musical, though.

At Chicago SketchFest 2015 "Friends: The One Where They Sing!" witnessed huge success and sold out shows. Although fans have been hoping for a "Friends" reunion for a long time but as of now, there has not been any official news about it.