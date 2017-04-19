Kendall Jenner Insists She Is Not As Girly As Her Sisters; ‘I'm More Of A Jenner Than A Kardashian,’ Says The Supermodel

Kendall Jenner has made her mark in the fashion industry and termed by many as a fashionista. However, she stated that she is not like her other famous sisters when it comes to dressing up.

As per Mail Online, Kendall Jenner will don the May issue of Harper's Bazaar. The magazine will be celebrating its 150th-anniversary issue and Jenner will appear on the front cover of the collector's edition.



The 21-year-old recently undertook a photo shoot and pictures were released by the Harper's Bazaar. Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a bright orange Armani Privé gown.



Her hair was styled into a ponytail with short messy fringes scattered around the forehead. In another photo, Kendall Jenner is spotted wearing a beautiful Dior Haute Couture headpiece featuring several different flowers that encircled her face.



"I've always been the different one. I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have," Harper's Bazaar quoted Kendall Jenner. "I think I get that from my dad and I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian."



Kendall Jenner admitted that she did not grow up doing the conventional girly thing. The supermodel insisted that she was a huge tomboy and even had a phase where she wore boys' clothes.



Talking about her childhood, Kendall Jenner added that she used to always hang out with guys. Between girls and boys, she felt more connected with the latter when it comes to interests and hobbies.



Seems like Kendall Jenner is back in a positive mindset following her involvement in the controversial Pepsi advert. The model received severe backlash being part of the ad that has been deemed as insensitive and tone-deaf.



Kendall Jenner did not issue any official statement regarding the topic and even took a small break from the spotlight. Reportedly, she has been very upset about how her reputation got tainted because of the ad.