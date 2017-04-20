Will Smith Might Bag The Role Of Genie In The Upcoming Animated Flick ‘Aladdin’

Will Smith is planning to take on the iconic role of the Genie in Disney's live-action "Aladdin". The actor has been facing quite a low time since his appearance in "Collateral Beauty" and a Disney movie might be exactly what he needs right now.



According to Deadline, Will Smith's last movie "Collateral Beauty" was panned by critics. Prior to that "Suicide Squad" also received negative reviews although the actor's performance was praised as commendable.



According to Variety, after a couple of adult-centric movies, Will Smith has been looking for some family-friendly flicks. The actor was even considered for the lead role in Tim Burton's "Dumbo" but couldn't commit due to scheduling issues.



Now Disney has again shortlisted the 48-year old for Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin". Will Smith's last animated movie was way back in 2004 as "Shark Tales".



Will Smith could be following the footsteps of late actor-comedian Robin Williams who popularized the Genie in the 1992 classic. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year and won The Oscars for the best score and best song for "A Whole New World."



Disney has been witnessing major success in the form of live-action reboots of original animated films. If Will Smith lands the role then he will become busy with the shooting this summer in the UK.



Disney is reportedly eyeing new and unknown faces for the lead roles of "Aladdin". Producer Dan Lin has admitted that the movie will have a diverse cast. If shortlisting Will Smith is anything to go by, then it's safe to say the movie will not be criticized for being whitewashed.



Head of motion picture production at Disney, Sean Bailey believes that the flick is expected to turn out a highly energized musical. Disney has already earned over $1bn worldwide from "Beauty and the Beast" and if "Aladdin" turns out to be anything like that Will Smith's recent movies being criticized will ease out a bit.

