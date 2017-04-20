Zac Efron Is Ready To Settle Down Soon; Actor Looking For A Serious Relationship

The heartthrob of many Zac Efron is tired of being single anymore. He is ready to settle down in life as soon as possible.



According to Us Weekly, Zac Efron has opened up about his age and how it has made him think about settling down.The "Baywatch" actor talked to Cosmopolitan for their May 2017 issue and explained his wish for a series relationship.



"I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work," Cosmopoliton quoted Zac Efron. "I'm realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy."



Although the fans might not agree but the 29-year old already feels quite old approaching the third decade of his life. Zac Efron began a romantic relationship with model and entrepreneur Sami Miró in September 2014 and they broke up in April 2016.



Prior to that, Zac Efron's also been also rumored to be dating actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Lily Collins. The actor was in a long time relationship with "High School Musical" co-star Vanessa Hudgens.



Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met during the filming of teen/rom-com musical TV film in 2005. They started dating two years later but later broke up in 2010. Hudgens recently admitted that she and Zac Efron are no longer in contact with each other. The actor is currently busy promoting his latest movie "Baywatch".



Along with Zac Efron, "Baywatch" stars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Priyanka Chopra among others. The action-comedy film is directed by Seth Gordon and is based on the hit TV series of the same name.



Talking about the iconic red one-piece swimwear popularized by the original "Baywatch" Zac Efron admitted he will vote for a one-piece over a bikini. It leaves more to the imagination and that's what makes it intriguing.

