Taylor Swift Writes Emotional Message For Ed Sheeran; ‘Shape Of You’ Singer Debuts On Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Taylor Swift is proving that along with a great singer she is a good friend too. She has written a heartwarming letter for Ed Sheeran following his debut on Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.



According to Mail Online, Taylor Swift and the "Shape of you" hitmaker has been friends for a long time. They have known each other since 2011 and the singer even joined Swift and her "girl squad" in the North American tour in 2013.



As Ed Sheeran successfully nabbed a place on the prestigious list the "Bad Blood" songstress couldn't be happier. She congratulated him for his every progressing music career and then shared some sweet memories of the two pals together.



Taylor Swift recalled a story about Sheeran when he was encountering a low moment. The British singer was feeling down and defeated on a particular day and complained to his buddy that he doesn't think he will ever win a Grammy.



According to Us Weekly, Swift immediately encouraged Ed Sheeran and stated that she believes he will one day win a series of prestigious awards. Soon enough the Suffolk-native wrote the song, "Thinking Out Loud," which went on to win the 2016 Grammy Award for the Song of the Year category.

Recently Ed Sheeran opened about his and Swift's common past experience from achieving success after facing unpopularity at school. He mentioned that there is an underdog element to it.



"Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school - and we both take it a bit too far," GQ quoted Ed Sheeran. "She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world."



Along with Ed Sheeran, fellow Brits including comedian and talk-show host James Corden and actor-rapper Riz Ahmed bagged their own places on the Time's list. Swift congratulated them all on their hard work and success.