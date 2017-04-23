Tyga Spotted With A Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Following Messy Split Up

Seems like it didn't take much time for Tyga to move on with his love life soon after his split from Kylie Jenner. This time it looks serious since the rapper is seen getting cozy with a Jenner-lookalike.

According to Mail Online, Tyga and Jenner had an on-again-off-again relationship for three years. They broke up again earlier this month.

The paparazzi spotted Tyga with a young woman that bore a striking resemblance to his ex. He was spotted with his arm around the new girl.

The young woman looked similar to Kylie Jenner. She even dressed like her wearing a gray crop shirt and tight black trousers.

Fans are wondering if Tyga's rumored new relationship will last a bit longer or it's just a rebound. Many believe it's an attempt from rapper's part to win his ex-girlfriend back by making her jealous.

It's hard to say how much this will actually affect Kylie Jenner since she too was spotted being friendly with hip-hop artist Travis Scott. According to People, the two were spotted together at Coachella recently.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay," a source told People. "After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her."

The source added that Kylie Jenner and Travis have been friends for quite some time now and they often hang out with their friends. Reportedly, the Jenner sister is also trying the old and tested method of making her ex jealous by going around with other guys.

An insider has previously told People that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are just taking a little break again. It is believed that they will reconcile after working things out.